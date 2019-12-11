Use of CNG kits in school vans banned

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar following directives of Peshawar High Court has imposed ban on use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in school vans

The ban has also been imposed on use of substandard and uncertified CNG kits in public transport.

Anyone found flouting the order would be dealt under Section 188.

This order shall come into force hence forthwith for a period of thirty days, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.