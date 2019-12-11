UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Use Of CNG Kits In School Vans Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

Use of CNG kits in school vans banned

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar following directives of Peshawar High Court has imposed ban on use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in school vans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar following directives of Peshawar High Court has imposed ban on use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in school vans.

The ban has also been imposed on use of substandard and uncertified CNG kits in public transport.

Anyone found flouting the order would be dealt under Section 188.

This order shall come into force hence forthwith for a period of thirty days, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Peshawar CNG Peshawar High Court Gas

Recent Stories

Climate pledges 'misleading', Greta tells UN meet

1 minute ago

Stern action to be taken against violent lawyers: ..

1 minute ago

Advisory committee decides to get research based i ..

1 minute ago

Ban on aerial firing, pigeon flying near Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago

'No more dengue in Punjab'

7 minutes ago

US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Lib ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.