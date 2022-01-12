UrduPoint.com

Use Of Compressor For Gas Illegal: SNGPL

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 04:35 PM

The use of compressor for sucking gas from pipelines for domestic purpose is illegal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The use of compressor for sucking gas from pipelines for domestic purpose is illegal.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Regional Manager Sajid Raza Syed on Wednesday, talking to the media, said a crackdown on consumers using compressors was underway and so far more than 350 compressors had been taken into custody and meters had been removed for 30 days.

He said in future action would be taken against shopkeepers using compressors and cases would be registered against its sellers too.

The regional manager said: " We are trying our best to ensure supply of gas to consumers". Raza Syed added that a control room working 24 hours had been set up at the office for grievances of consumers.

He said out of 50,000 applications received till December 31, 2018, for newconnections, 12,000 meters were being installed this year.

