Use Of Compressor For Increasing Gas Pressure Dangerous, Illegal: SNGPL
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has advised consumers to refrain from using gas compressors to increase pressure, terming the practice illegal and hazardous to human lives and public property.
The SNGPL spokesperson warned that connections of those found using compressors would be disconnected.
Highlighting the issue, he said that during winters, some consumers' use of compressors not only disrupts the gas supply to others but also negatively impacts the overall distribution system.
He urged consumers to adopt safe practices, including the use of high-quality gas appliances and routine inspections of equipment and pipelines for leaks, to prevent accidents during the winter season.
Despite repeated awareness campaigns, he said, negligence during the colder months often leads to unfortunate incidents. He specifically cautioned against using rubber pipes with gas heaters, attributing many past accidents to their misuse.
Emphasizing the importance of a safety-first approach, the spokesperson called for fostering a culture of responsible gas usage to ensure consumer safety and uninterrupted services.
He also urged consumers to avoid excessive gas consumption and educate their families and staff about essential safety protocols.
Hotel and guesthouse owners were advised to display safety instruction cards in rooms, outlining proper guidelines for using gas heaters.
He recommended using soapy water, rather than matches, to detect gas leaks and encouraged seeking assistance from certified plumbers for repairs.
The spokesperson highlighted the dangers of operating electrical switches or devices during a gas leak, which could ignite accumulated gas.
In such cases, he advised consumers to immediately shut off the main gas valve, open windows and doors for ventilation, and avoid using fans or exhaust systems.
He stressed the importance of ensuring proper ventilation in rooms with gas heaters and urged consumers to turn off all gas-powered appliances, including stoves, geysers, and heaters, before sleeping.
For emergencies, consumers were advised to contact SNGPL's 24/7 helpline at 1199 or visit the nearest SNGPL office in Rawalpindi.
He assured that emergency teams remain on standby at complaint centers to handle critical situations promptly.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event3 minutes ago
-
Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL3 minutes ago
-
Two held in a road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Tarar applauds newly elected Lahore Press Club office bearers13 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police finalize security plan for New Year night; deploy 6600 cops13 minutes ago
-
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust44 minutes ago
-
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)48 minutes ago
-
Hamza Bhatti: A Force for Good in the Digital Content Creation55 minutes ago
-
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang55 minutes ago
-
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested1 hour ago
-
APHC expresses concern over political detainees’ plight in jails1 hour ago
-
PM condoles death of former US President Jimmy Carter2 hours ago