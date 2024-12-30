Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has advised consumers to refrain from using gas compressors to increase pressure, terming the practice illegal and hazardous to human lives and public property.

The SNGPL spokesperson warned that connections of those found using compressors would be disconnected.

Highlighting the issue, he said that during winters, some consumers' use of compressors not only disrupts the gas supply to others but also negatively impacts the overall distribution system.

He urged consumers to adopt safe practices, including the use of high-quality gas appliances and routine inspections of equipment and pipelines for leaks, to prevent accidents during the winter season.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns, he said, negligence during the colder months often leads to unfortunate incidents. He specifically cautioned against using rubber pipes with gas heaters, attributing many past accidents to their misuse.

Emphasizing the importance of a safety-first approach, the spokesperson called for fostering a culture of responsible gas usage to ensure consumer safety and uninterrupted services.

He also urged consumers to avoid excessive gas consumption and educate their families and staff about essential safety protocols.

Hotel and guesthouse owners were advised to display safety instruction cards in rooms, outlining proper guidelines for using gas heaters.

He recommended using soapy water, rather than matches, to detect gas leaks and encouraged seeking assistance from certified plumbers for repairs.

The spokesperson highlighted the dangers of operating electrical switches or devices during a gas leak, which could ignite accumulated gas.

In such cases, he advised consumers to immediately shut off the main gas valve, open windows and doors for ventilation, and avoid using fans or exhaust systems.

He stressed the importance of ensuring proper ventilation in rooms with gas heaters and urged consumers to turn off all gas-powered appliances, including stoves, geysers, and heaters, before sleeping.

For emergencies, consumers were advised to contact SNGPL's 24/7 helpline at 1199 or visit the nearest SNGPL office in Rawalpindi.

He assured that emergency teams remain on standby at complaint centers to handle critical situations promptly.