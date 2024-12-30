Open Menu

Use Of Compressor For Increasing Gas Pressure Dangerous, Illegal: SNGPL

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has advised consumers to refrain from using gas compressors to increase pressure, terming the practice illegal and hazardous to human lives and public property.

The SNGPL spokesperson warned that connections of those found using compressors would be disconnected.

Highlighting the issue, he said that during winters, some consumers' use of compressors not only disrupts the gas supply to others but also negatively impacts the overall distribution system.

He urged consumers to adopt safe practices, including the use of high-quality gas appliances and routine inspections of equipment and pipelines for leaks, to prevent accidents during the winter season.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns, he said, negligence during the colder months often leads to unfortunate incidents. He specifically cautioned against using rubber pipes with gas heaters, attributing many past accidents to their misuse.

Emphasizing the importance of a safety-first approach, the spokesperson called for fostering a culture of responsible gas usage to ensure consumer safety and uninterrupted services.

He also urged consumers to avoid excessive gas consumption and educate their families and staff about essential safety protocols.

Hotel and guesthouse owners were advised to display safety instruction cards in rooms, outlining proper guidelines for using gas heaters.

He recommended using soapy water, rather than matches, to detect gas leaks and encouraged seeking assistance from certified plumbers for repairs.

The spokesperson highlighted the dangers of operating electrical switches or devices during a gas leak, which could ignite accumulated gas.

In such cases, he advised consumers to immediately shut off the main gas valve, open windows and doors for ventilation, and avoid using fans or exhaust systems.

He stressed the importance of ensuring proper ventilation in rooms with gas heaters and urged consumers to turn off all gas-powered appliances, including stoves, geysers, and heaters, before sleeping.

For emergencies, consumers were advised to contact SNGPL's 24/7 helpline at 1199 or visit the nearest SNGPL office in Rawalpindi.

He assured that emergency teams remain on standby at complaint centers to handle critical situations promptly.

Related Topics

Water Winters Visit Rawalpindi Gas All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

43 minutes ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

44 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

51 minutes ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

55 minutes ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

1 hour ago
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

1 hour ago
 Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia f ..

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested

1 hour ago
 PSX starts first business day with strong upward t ..

PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

2 hours ago
 Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA Internation ..

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

3 hours ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan