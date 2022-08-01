UrduPoint.com

Use Of Derogatory Remarks By PTI Against Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman Condemned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Deputy General Secretary Amjad Khan on Monday strongly condemned use of foul language by PTI leadership against JUIF leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and said that it showed the level of their frustration in foreign funding case

Talking to media, he said that the British newspaper had already exposed the real face of PTI in foreign funding case and due to fear of any unexpected decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the case they have resorted to targeting state institutions and personalities.

He said that the PTI government brought the national economy to the verge of collapse and was responsible for the existing inflation and economic crisis in the country, adding that now they were trying to cover their shortcomings through unfair means and keeping the nation in dark about their corruption.

He deplored that those who were involved in illegal funding were raising questions on the credibility of others and leveling allegations of corruption against them.

"The nation will not spare PTI rather hold them accountable for each penny," he remarked.

Amjad said JUIF strongly condemned the derogatory remarks by PTI against Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and considered it an attempt to create unrest in the country, adding that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was a prominent leader of Ulemas and his character assassination would not be tolerated.

He said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was a strong resisting force for PTI to stop it from pursuing its agenda of destabilizing the country.

He said the nation better knows the character of Imran Khan and he should be worried about his own political future instead of giving advice to others.

Amjad said that due to the popularity of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman many leaders and workers of PTI had left their party and joined JUIF.

