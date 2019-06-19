UrduPoint.com
Use Of Drone, Flying Cameras Banned In Punjab For Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:58 PM

Punjab government has imposed a ban upon the use of drone, remote control aircraft, flying camera and all types of big balloons for two months.Interior ministry has imposed ban upon all aerial media coverage including drone, remote control model aircraft, aircraft system without pilot, flying camera, Helicam quad copter and big balloons under section 144 (6) of 1898 CCP

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Punjab government has imposed a ban upon the use of drone, remote control aircraft, flying camera and all types of big balloons for two months.Interior ministry has imposed ban upon all aerial media coverage including drone, remote control model aircraft, aircraft system without pilot, flying camera, Helicam quad copter and big balloons under section 144 (6) of 1898 CCP.

According to police department, police will make sure the ban and can register a case under section 138 of Pakistan Penal Code.6 months jail, and fine or both can be imposed in case of any violation.

