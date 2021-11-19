Use of drugs destroying new generation in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The district president Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi Friday said that new generation was being destroyed due to the growing use of drugs, mainpuri and gutka in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here, PTI leader said hashish, liquor, gutka, ice, mainpuri, Z-21and other drugs were being sold and local police were unable to control this menace.

Due to open sale of the narcotics substances, lives of young generation were being destroyed while hashish and ice had also been sold in educational institutes, Imran Qureshi alleged and added that joint efforts were needed to eradicate narcotics sale from the district.

Expressing concern over open sale of drugs, PTI leader alleged that police so far failed to take action against responsible persons.