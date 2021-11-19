UrduPoint.com

Use Of Drugs Destroying New Generation In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 10:01 PM

Use of drugs destroying new generation in Hyderabad

The district president Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi Friday said that new generation was being destroyed due to the growing use of drugs, mainpuri and gutka in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The district president Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Qureshi Friday said that new generation was being destroyed due to the growing use of drugs, mainpuri and gutka in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here, PTI leader said hashish, liquor, gutka, ice, mainpuri, Z-21and other drugs were being sold and local police were unable to control this menace.

Due to open sale of the narcotics substances, lives of young generation were being destroyed while hashish and ice had also been sold in educational institutes, Imran Qureshi alleged and added that joint efforts were needed to eradicate narcotics sale from the district.

Expressing concern over open sale of drugs, PTI leader alleged that police so far failed to take action against responsible persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Drugs Young Sale Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Universities play crucial role in formulating nati ..

Universities play crucial role in formulating national policies: Governor

11 minutes ago
 EVM to close doors of rigging in next elections: F ..

EVM to close doors of rigging in next elections: Farrukh Habib

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Mirziyoyev Call for Action Against Use of I ..

Putin, Mirziyoyev Call for Action Against Use of ICT for Military-Political Purp ..

11 minutes ago
 US, China to Elevate Military Talks in Effort to D ..

US, China to Elevate Military Talks in Effort to Defuse Tensions - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Turkey to Take Concerns Over Ankara-K ..

Russia Urges Turkey to Take Concerns Over Ankara-Kiev Defense Cooperation Seriou ..

35 minutes ago
 No negligence in payment of dues to ex-staffers to ..

No negligence in payment of dues to ex-staffers to be tolerated: MC East

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.