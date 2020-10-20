UrduPoint.com
Use Of Electric Current To Catch Fish Flayed

Use of electric current to catch fish flayed

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Civil Society here Tuesday flayed use of electric current to catch fish in River Indus and demanded of Fisheries Department to take action against contractors involved in this illegal practice.

The Civil society said that contractors were using electric current to increase fish catch in River Indus. They said that this illegal practice has endangered the existence of aquatic life and reproduction of various species of fishes found in the river.

They demanded Fisheries Department to take necessary action against contractors and abide them by the departmental rules and procedures to catch fishes in River Indus.

