Use Of Electronic Technology In Russian Polls Impresses Pakistani Senators

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Use of electronic technology in Russian polls impresses Pakistani Senators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of senators, who visited Russia to observe its elections, was impressed by the methods of holding elections especially the use of electronic technologies.

A panel comprising of Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senators Walid Iqbal, Mohsin Aziz, Azam Nazir Tarar, Farooq H. Naek, Salim Mandviwalla, and others are in Russia to observe the elections.  Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem visited the public observation center for elections in the Moscow region, which operated in the Odintsovo district. Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan is also accompanying the delegation, said a news release received here on Tuesday.

"We have visited the observation headquarters, as well as several polling stations in Odintsovo.

The electoral process in these precincts was held in a calm and lawful format. It was interesting for us to observe these elections, and we drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation uses a system of electronic processing of ballots, as well as an internet voting system in a number of regions, "Waseem said.

He explained that these aspects attracted particular attention of their delegation, as there is a lot of discussion in Pakistan about changes to the local electoral system.

The delegation is undertaking the visit on the invitation of. Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Council of Federation of Parliament of Russian Federation.

More Stories From Pakistan

