Use Of EVM To End Tinted Voting System: Bangash

Provincial Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that use of EVM and giving right of vote to overseas Pakistani was a real positive change and was completion of yet another promise made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan with people

He said it would further enhance the spirit of love and affection among overseas Pakistanis with their country, adding felicitation messages were being received from overseas Pakistanis.

"The use of EVM is an end to the rigged tinted voting system," he said , adding that hooliganism during the historic occasion of the joint sitting of Parliament has exposed the rigged and corrupt face of the opposition".

Former Additional Advocate General KP Eas Khan said EVM would play the role of neutral umpire in the electoral process, adding, Parliament was a supreme institution, which can pass any legislation while the courts are the power to review any legislation.

Former Nazim, Bahadar Khan said that the past governments had failed to pass EVM and right to vote to overseas legislation.

Professor Economics Department, University of Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Naeem said that the nation had seen in the 90s how PPP and PMLN started agitation and overthrow each others' government on allegations of corruption and rigging in general elections," he said, adding it was a time of technology and its best use during the election process would help give credibility to election results.

