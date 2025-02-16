Open Menu

Use Of Excessive Social Media Filters Can Spark Depression, Anxiety In Teens: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Use of excessive social media filters can spark depression, anxiety in teens: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Experts warned on Sunday that excessive use of social media filters can lead to depression and anxiety in teenagers, thus emphasizing the need for parents to monitor online activities of their children to foster a healthy self-image of them.

Talking in a conversation on a private news channel, a social media expert Muhammad Hussain shed light on the alarming effect of social media on teenagers' health.

He specifically highlighted dangers of using these beauty filters by explaining their increasing use can lead to lack of self-esteem, body dissatisfaction and anxiety among teens.

Another social media expert warned that using filters on selfies or editing pictures can lead individuals to see unrealistic images, adding that this way they can view themselves as 'perfected' rather than as real people.

As a result, users may feel disconnected from their thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations, leading to a distorted sense of self.

Hussain emphasized the need that parents and guardians should take more proactive approach and be aware of these risks and should monitor their children' s social media activities to mitigate the negative effects.

"Teenage girls, in particular are vulnerable to the negative effects of beauty filters on social media," warned Muhammad Hussain, a social media expert.

"These filters create unrealistic beauty standards, leading to a distorted view of self-image and a constant feeling of inadequacy," he added.

Hussain further emphasized, "The constant need for validation through likes and comments can be damaging to their mental health. It is essential for parents and guardians to have open conversations with their daughters about the risks of social media and promote a positive body image.

"Instead of snapping pictures of your kids or snatching their mobiles, spend quality time with them," he suggested.

Hussain emphasized the importance of engaging in outdoor activities with children, saying, "Take your kids to the park, play sports with them, or simply have a conversation. This will help strengthen your bond with them and reduce their reliance on social media for validation and entertainment."

Recent Stories

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

41 minutes ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

56 minutes ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

1 hour ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

12 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

12 hours ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

13 hours ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

13 hours ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan