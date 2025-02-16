Use Of Excessive Social Media Filters Can Spark Depression, Anxiety In Teens: Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Experts warned on Sunday that excessive use of social media filters can lead to depression and anxiety in teenagers, thus emphasizing the need for parents to monitor online activities of their children to foster a healthy self-image of them.
Talking in a conversation on a private news channel, a social media expert Muhammad Hussain shed light on the alarming effect of social media on teenagers' health.
He specifically highlighted dangers of using these beauty filters by explaining their increasing use can lead to lack of self-esteem, body dissatisfaction and anxiety among teens.
Another social media expert warned that using filters on selfies or editing pictures can lead individuals to see unrealistic images, adding that this way they can view themselves as 'perfected' rather than as real people.
As a result, users may feel disconnected from their thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations, leading to a distorted sense of self.
Hussain emphasized the need that parents and guardians should take more proactive approach and be aware of these risks and should monitor their children' s social media activities to mitigate the negative effects.
"Teenage girls, in particular are vulnerable to the negative effects of beauty filters on social media," warned Muhammad Hussain, a social media expert.
"These filters create unrealistic beauty standards, leading to a distorted view of self-image and a constant feeling of inadequacy," he added.
Hussain further emphasized, "The constant need for validation through likes and comments can be damaging to their mental health. It is essential for parents and guardians to have open conversations with their daughters about the risks of social media and promote a positive body image.
"Instead of snapping pictures of your kids or snatching their mobiles, spend quality time with them," he suggested.
Hussain emphasized the importance of engaging in outdoor activities with children, saying, "Take your kids to the park, play sports with them, or simply have a conversation. This will help strengthen your bond with them and reduce their reliance on social media for validation and entertainment."
