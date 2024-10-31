Open Menu

Use Of Extensive Force Against Peaceful Protesters Condemned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prominent political and social leader Raja Nisar Ahmad Shahiq has strongly condemned the use of tear gas, baton charges, and excessive state force against peaceful protesters advocating for their legitimate demands in Bagh.

He called upon the AJK Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar Haq, along with ministers Sardar Zia Al-Qamar and Ms. Imtiaz Naseem, to ensure the allocation of funds for the construction of the Naumanpura-Ringla-Dhirkot Road.

Addressing media representatives, Shahiq reminded the Prime Minister and relevant officials that the Naumanpura-Bees Bagla-Dhirkot Road is the sole route connecting dozens of villages in the Bagh district, providing essential transport access to thousands of residents. Despite repeated appeals by local representatives over the years highlighting the deteriorated state of this road, the project remains overlooked, even after multiple assurances from government officials.

“It appears our leaders are unwilling to address public demands without protests,” Mr. Shahiq lamented. He expressed regret over the unnecessary use of tear gas and force by the Bagh police against peaceful protesters.

Shahiq noted that on October 26 in Ghaniabad, Commissioner Poonch Division Sardar Abdul Waheed and Deputy Commissioner Bagh Raja Sadaqat assured the public they would bring the matter to the Prime Minister’s attention, yet no action has been taken.

Shahiq further stated that he has personally discussed the issue with the Prime Minister and other government ministers, who, in the presence of public delegations, committed to addressing this important concern. He also thanked DIG Poonch Division Raja Shehryar Sikandar for engaging with protest leaders Mufti Abdul Rashid, Maulana Idris, Raja Shahzad Hasrat, Raja Arif Advocate, Sardar Abid Shaheen, Sardar Abid Chaghatai, and others to seek a negotiated solution.

Additionally, Shahiq expressed gratitude to Commissioner Poonch Division Sardar Abdul Waheed, urging him to advocate for the project with the Prime Minister, Chief Secretary, Secretary of Works, and other relevant institutions. Meanwhile, Shahiq met with Pakistan Muslim League Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Anwar Haq Chaudhry, in Islamabad to apprise him of the ongoing situation in Bagh.

He congratulated Mr. Chaudhry on his new role and presented a set of books authored by his late father, Prof. Muhammad Yaqoob Shahiq, to the Parliamentary Secretary.

