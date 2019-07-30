Use of force not solution to Kashmir issue: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday said that Kashmiris' freedom struggle could not be curbed by use of force

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ):Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday said that Kashmiris' freedom struggle could not be curbed by use of force.

Fakhar Imam appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful maiden visit to USA and for putting up the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir in meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"The USA president responded positively on the issue and offered the mediator role on the Indian held Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India", Fakhar Imam expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

Fakhar Imam said that almost 100,000 innocent kashmiris including children, women and senior citizens had been martyred by Indian army. Without resolving the Kashmir issue as per demands of Kashmiris and according to the resolutions of United Nations, no one could ensure peace in the area,he said.

He said Kashmiri people must get the right of self- determination under the UN resolution. Kashmiri people will no more accept the brutality of Indian Army, Fakhar maintained.

He added that sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people would not go waste.The entire world was witnessing the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the incumbent PTI government was making sincere efforts to provide maximum relief to masses. He said the government was striving to generate revenue through expansion of tax net in the country, so that the collected revenue could be spent on the welfare of masses.

He urged the citizens to pay taxes, being responsible citizens of the country.

He suggested that there was a dire need for establishment of good standard libraries and forums at tehsil level which could work for the promotion of education.

Fakhar Imam expressed condolence with Major Rtd Masood , Mian Ikram Ullah Kamboh director Zarari Taraqiyati Bank Ltd, Mian Saif Ullah Kamboh, Mian Ubaid ullah Kamboh,Mian Hassant Kamboh on sad demise of Mian Shafaat Kamboh, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.