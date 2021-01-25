UrduPoint.com
Use Of Forestry, Agriculture Wisely Vital For Socio-economic Development: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:38 PM

Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday called for proper utilization of Forestry and Agriculture resources to increase socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Monday called for proper utilization of Forestry and Agriculture resources to increase socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review different projects initiated by both the departments in district Bannu. The meeting was attended by DC Bannu Cap. (Rtd.) Zubair Khan Niazi, DC Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb and concerned officers of Agriculture and Forest Departments.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner stressed upon the concerned departments to take in hand such workable and practicable projects which could benefit the people of the area.

He said that schemes would not only bring about economic revolution but would also reduce ratio of unemployment in backward and far-flung areas.

The Commissioner emphasized for prioritizing the merged districts and hoped that District Administration and other concerned departments would extend their support for materializing the dream of green and prosperous Pakistan.

