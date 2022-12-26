Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

With the advent of the winter season, the use of gas heaters and other heating equipment increased sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :With the advent of the winter season, the use of gas heaters and other heating equipment increased sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives.

A large number of cases had been reported in the past in which many people lost their lives and various sustained burn injuries due to the use of gas heaters without applying precautionary measures.

Most of the people go sleep without turning the gas heaters and other heating equipment off, which resulted into mishaps.

Gas heaters have the potential to leak carbon monoxide into indoor living areas which was not only harmful to human but also to the environment.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Casualty Medical Officer (CMO), Child Specialist Multan Children Complex Dr Mazhar Ali Shah said that majority of people started using heating systems excessively to keep rooms warm especially in the evening and the nights though most of them were unaware of the fact that the excessive use of heating systems may cause them loss irreparable.

He said that the use of heaters during the winter could cause dehydration, especially in kids. He said that suffocation was one of the major problems in kids caused by the heaters in winter.

Dr Mazhar said that there should be special arrangements for air circulation in the room adding that it was very important to open windows and doors while using the gas heaters in the room. He said that it was better to use warm cloths instead of using heaters to protect children from the cold.

Keeping in view the importance of the issue, the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan has also issued guidelines for using gas heaters during winter. The rescue officials urged citizens to keep the gas heater clean and check for leakage periodically. Keep flammable objects at least five feet away from heaters to avoid any mishap, rescue guidelines added.

The people have been advised not to leave a burning heater alone in a room and turn off the heater properly when leaving the room or the house. It is better to minimize the use of gas heaters and use warm clothes and turn off the heater before going to bed. If there is gas load shedding, pay special attention to its timings so that if the gas supply restores that cannot be filled in the room.

Heating clothes with heaters should be avoided and be limited to heating purposes only, rescue 1122 guidelines added.

Burning of gas heaters produces carbon monoxide gas, which is harmful to health, so heaters should not be kept burning continuously. The people were asked to take special care of electrical wiring, sockets and switches when using electric heaters and also to take special care of smoke exhaust and fresh air intake when using charcoal or wood rings.

Extinguish the coal or wood ring well before going to sleep. Always keep the car door glass slightly open while using car heater. In case of fire or any other emergency, immediately report to Rescue 1122 or contact the following numbers 0619220305, 0619220316, Rescue 1122 guidelines added.