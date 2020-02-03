Use of helmet compulsory from Feb 12': RPO

(@imziishan)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Sial has said that motorcyclists would not be allowed to ride on motorcycles without helmet from Feb 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Sial has said that motorcyclists would not be allowed to ride on motorcycles without helmet from Feb 12.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators after the deadline.

He said that using motorcycle without helmet is life risk for the public and urged people to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety. He directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign about the use of helmet.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has directed the CTP education unit to organise seminars, lecture sessions and other activities regarding the awareness campaign.