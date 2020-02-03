UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Use Of Helmet Compulsory From Feb 12': RPO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Use of helmet compulsory from Feb 12': RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Sial has said that motorcyclists would not be allowed to ride on motorcycles without helmet from Feb 12

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Sial has said that motorcyclists would not be allowed to ride on motorcycles without helmet from Feb 12.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators after the deadline.

He said that using motorcycle without helmet is life risk for the public and urged people to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety. He directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign about the use of helmet.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has directed the CTP education unit to organise seminars, lecture sessions and other activities regarding the awareness campaign.

Related Topics

Police Education Traffic From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

21 minutes ago

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

25 minutes ago

TECNO to Launch Real Time Cricket Challenge 2020

29 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends Peshawar High Court orders ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.