Use Of Helmet Helps Decrease In Head Injuries: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:37 PM

Use of helmet helps decrease in head injuries: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that head injury cases caused by motorcycle accidents were seen a steady decline due to increase in the use of helmet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that head injury cases caused by motorcycle accidents were seen a steady decline due to increase in the use of helmet.

Presiding over the second 3-day KEMU Conference on Emergency Medicines here at the King Edward Medical University, she welcomed the foreign guests and thanked them for coming to Lahore to attend the event.

She said such events could be very helpful for the students.

"We have a large number of motorcycle riders in cities. As a result of accidents, mostly we face cases of head injuries but the numbers have steadily declined due to use of helmet", she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid further said, "As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, new health reforms had been introduced in Punjab and about six million families in Punjab were given Sehat Insaf Cards.

She said that, when the PTI govt assumed power, around 50 % positions of doctors were lying vacant in the department. Besides, trying to create a conducive environment for health professionals, we ensured new hiring, she added.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that doctors must provide the best possible treatment to patients in the first hour known as Golden Hour.

He said new training sessions on these lines had been initiated for students.

He also thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for her support in the provision of funds for Girls Hostel at the KEMU.

CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan said that Mayo Hospital had the largest emergency in Punjab and around 9,000 patients avail free treatment facilities at the Hospital. He further said all essential medicines for emergency were available in the Hospital.

Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Vice-Chancellor Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Professor Yar Mohammad, Professor Farid, Professor Ijazul Hassan, Professor Suhail Chughtai, Professor Akhtar Naqi,Professor Qazi Saeed, Professor Fayyaz Hashmi, Professor Ashraf Nizami, students anda number for foreign visitors were present on the occasion.

