Use Of Hose Pipes For Car Wash In Offices, Residences Banned
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a bid to check water wastage, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday has imposed ban on usage of hose pipes in government offices, residences and other buildings for car wash.
Director General, Environmental Protection Agency Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh informed APP that during the year 2024 the Punjab has received 42 per cent (below normal) rainfall from 1st September 2024 to 15th January 2025, which is likely to leading to moderate drought conditions.
Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh further said that the move is aimed at mitigating potential environmental hazards and to ensure the prudent use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.
"We have imposed a complete ban on the usage of hose pipes in all the government offices, buildings, residences for car wash within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Punjab”, he confirmed.
To a query he said that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until modified or withdrawn. Any violation of this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The EPA has already taken steps for conservation of water, including immediate closure of all illegal / unapproved car wash / service stations, mandatory installation of car wash wastewater recycling system and channels at car wash stations. Giving the detail of banned practices he said that ban has been imposed on use of oil washing of vehicles, and ban on the use of water for washing of cars through use of hose pipes in the houses have also been imposed.
Likewise, ban on flood irrigation of lawns, gardens, golf courses and green belts including use of groundwater in construction activities, and establishment of new car wash stations have been banned, DG EPA added.
