Open Menu

Use Of Hose Pipes For Car Wash In Offices, Residences Banned

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Use of hose pipes for car wash in offices, residences banned

In a bid to check water wastage, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday has imposed ban on usage of hose pipes in government offices, residences and other buildings for car wash

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a bid to check water wastage, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday has imposed ban on usage of hose pipes in government offices, residences and other buildings for car wash.

Director General, Environmental Protection Agency Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh informed APP that during the year 2024 the Punjab has received 42 per cent (below normal) rainfall from 1st September 2024 to 15th January 2025, which is likely to leading to moderate drought conditions.

Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh further said that the move is aimed at mitigating potential environmental hazards and to ensure the prudent use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

"We have imposed a complete ban on the usage of hose pipes in all the government offices, buildings, residences for car wash within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Punjab”, he confirmed.

To a query he said that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until modified or withdrawn. Any violation of this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The EPA has already taken steps for conservation of water, including immediate closure of all illegal / unapproved car wash / service stations, mandatory installation of car wash wastewater recycling system and channels at car wash stations. Giving the detail of banned practices he said that ban has been imposed on use of oil washing of vehicles, and ban on the use of water for washing of cars through use of hose pipes in the houses have also been imposed.

Likewise, ban on flood irrigation of lawns, gardens, golf courses and green belts including use of groundwater in construction activities, and establishment of new car wash stations have been banned, DG EPA added.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

4 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

6 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

7 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

7 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

7 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

8 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan