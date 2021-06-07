Use of ineffective pesticides to be counter productive for cotton, warns secretary agriculture

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel warned pesticides dealers of action in case they marketed pesticides against which pests have developed resistance pleading that it would create difficulties in achieving cotton targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel warned pesticides dealers of action in case they marketed pesticides against which pests have developed resistance pleading that it would create difficulties in achieving cotton targets.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss strategy to get good cotton production, Saqib ordered officials to ensure availability of quality pesticides in the market and added that pesticides dealers must abide by all law and rules regarding pesticides formulation, packing, distribution and storage.

Moreover, he added, farmers be also persuaded and guided on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model and steps be taken for increased production of crop friendly pests to cut farmers cost of production.

Meeting also discussed analyzing pesticides at laboratories and related issues.

Secretary agriculture observed that pests have developed resistance against pestcides and warned that use of any such peaticides this year would make cotton tagets difficult to achieve He said that every pesticides distributor must be ISO certified and should launch pesticides against white fly and others pests only after judging efficacy against pests in their laboratory. Distributor would not be allowed to keep unpacked pesticides. He said that pesticides should be packed completely and the label should carry detail of only such pests against whom the pesticides was effective.

Any misleading information would result in cancellation of license, he warned.

Saqib made it clear that only those dealers would be allowed to.operate who would launch pesticides effective against pests.

He said that such pesticides should be used which are effective against white fly and ither pests but do not kill the friendly pests.

Secretay agriculture south Punjab ordered officials to hold dealers bound to stock pesticides in accordance with SOPs. Peaticides inspectors were ordered to ensure SOPs implementation and take action in case of any violation.

Director General agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar informed the meeting that over 90 per cent cotton sowing target has been achieved and extension staff was providig guidance to farmers.

Additional secretary task force Punjab Rana Ali Arshad, additional secretary task force south Punjab Barakullah Khan, DG agriculture (research) Dr. Zafar Iqbal, DG agriculture extension and adaptive research Dr Anjum Ali, DG agriculture pest warning Dr Muhammad Aslam, director Federal plant protection Sohail Shahzad, director cotton research institute Multan Dr Sagheer Ahmad, director agriculture reforms Rafiq Akhtar and others attended the meeting.