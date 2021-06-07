UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Use Of Ineffective Pesticides To Be Counter Productive For Cotton, Warns Secretary Agriculture

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:25 PM

Use of ineffective pesticides to be counter productive for cotton, warns secretary agriculture

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel warned pesticides dealers of action in case they marketed pesticides against which pests have developed resistance pleading that it would create difficulties in achieving cotton targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel warned pesticides dealers of action in case they marketed pesticides against which pests have developed resistance pleading that it would create difficulties in achieving cotton targets.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss strategy to get good cotton production, Saqib ordered officials to ensure availability of quality pesticides in the market and added that pesticides dealers must abide by all law and rules regarding pesticides formulation, packing, distribution and storage.

Moreover, he added, farmers be also persuaded and guided on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model and steps be taken for increased production of crop friendly pests to cut farmers cost of production.

Meeting also discussed analyzing pesticides at laboratories and related issues.

Secretary agriculture observed that pests have developed resistance against pestcides and warned that use of any such peaticides this year would make cotton tagets difficult to achieve He said that every pesticides distributor must be ISO certified and should launch pesticides against white fly and others pests only after judging efficacy against pests in their laboratory. Distributor would not be allowed to keep unpacked pesticides. He said that pesticides should be packed completely and the label should carry detail of only such pests against whom the pesticides was effective.

Any misleading information would result in cancellation of license, he warned.

Saqib made it clear that only those dealers would be allowed to.operate who would launch pesticides effective against pests.

He said that such pesticides should be used which are effective against white fly and ither pests but do not kill the friendly pests.

Secretay agriculture south Punjab ordered officials to hold dealers bound to stock pesticides in accordance with SOPs. Peaticides inspectors were ordered to ensure SOPs implementation and take action in case of any violation.

Director General agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar informed the meeting that over 90 per cent cotton sowing target has been achieved and extension staff was providig guidance to farmers.

Additional secretary task force Punjab Rana Ali Arshad, additional secretary task force south Punjab Barakullah Khan, DG agriculture (research) Dr. Zafar Iqbal, DG agriculture extension and adaptive research Dr Anjum Ali, DG agriculture pest warning Dr Muhammad Aslam, director Federal plant protection Sohail Shahzad, director cotton research institute Multan Dr Sagheer Ahmad, director agriculture reforms Rafiq Akhtar and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Saqib Ali Market Cotton All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

48 minutes ago

WHO Hopes Several COVID Vaccine Production Sites W ..

6 seconds ago

US National Security Adviser Says Hearing From Put ..

7 seconds ago

Blinken Looking Into Re-Establishing Office of Spe ..

9 seconds ago

National Polio campaign kicked off in five distric ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.