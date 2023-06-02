Use of irresponsive pesticides causing health hazards: Dr Jalal Arif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The irresponsive use of pesticides for the crops and fruits is not only causing health hazards but also resulting in rejection of the agricultural produces in the international markets. This was stated by Chairman Department of Entomology Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif while addressing a delegation of agricultural experts at the meeting room of the department in UAF on Friday. The delegation comprised of Head of Crop Life Association Pakistan Chapter Rasheed Ahmad, Head of Syngenta Research and Development Tauseef-ul-Haq and Faisal. Dr Jalal Arif said that the agricultural experts had used to visit the farmer's fields three decade ago but now they have limited themselves at their office or dealers.

They should join hands with Punjab Extension Department and others institutions to visit farmers' fields to educate them about rational usage of pesticides, and latest agricultural practices, he added.

He said that in China, drone technology was being used for pesticide application. Import of the drone for the pesticide application was imperative and the state functionaries should take this issue under dire consideration. He said that as many as 60 percent of crops and fruits was exceeding the Maximum Residual Limit (MRL) that were not only causing negative impact on health but also limiting our exports.

We have to phase out the chemical pesticide gradually with the alternative of bio pesticide, he added. He said that under dynamics leadership of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the UAF was opening up new chapter of agricultural development with skilled manpower, new varieties, research, mechanization, and outreach work.

He said that the UAF had mapped out a plan to set up the National MRL Lab in which collaboration from industry would help for the noble cause. He also urged the industry to join hands to conduct the farmers' awareness session with Department of Entomology that would address the agricultural challenges. Rasheed Ahmad said that the country was standing among the top countries where the population was increasing with a large pace.

He said that amid the situation, the food security has emerged the massive challenge. He said that they must be effective regulations to restrict the farming community about the massive usage of the pesticides.

He said that with the food and living habits, the value of MRL varies from country to country. Tauseef-ul-Haq said that they were making all out efforts for the agricultural uplift and developing products keeping the needs of the farming community in view.

He said that contaminated water, imbalanced usage of pesticide and soil health had become the real problems for which we have to make coordinated efforts. Our fertilized land was being converted into colonies, he added. Dr Hamid Bashir, Dr Dildar Googi, Dr Ahmad Nawaz, Dr Shahid Majeed. Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Dr Muhammad Sufiyan and other notables also attended.