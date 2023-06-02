UrduPoint.com

Use Of Irresponsive Pesticides Causing Health Hazards: Dr Jalal Arif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Use of irresponsive pesticides causing health hazards: Dr Jalal Arif

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The irresponsive use of pesticides for the crops and fruits is not only causing health hazards but also resulting in rejection of the agricultural produces in the international markets.  This was stated by Chairman Department of Entomology Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif while addressing a delegation of agricultural experts at the meeting room of the department in UAF on Friday.  The delegation comprised of Head of Crop Life Association Pakistan Chapter Rasheed Ahmad, Head of Syngenta Research and Development Tauseef-ul-Haq and Faisal.  Dr Jalal Arif said that the agricultural experts had used to visit the farmer's fields three decade ago but now they have limited themselves at their office or dealers.

They should join hands with Punjab Extension Department and others institutions to visit farmers' fields to educate them about rational usage of pesticides, and latest agricultural practices, he added.

  He said that in China, drone technology was being used for pesticide application. Import of the drone for the pesticide application was imperative and the state functionaries should take this issue under dire consideration.  He said that as many as 60 percent of crops and fruits was exceeding the Maximum Residual Limit (MRL) that were not only causing negative impact on health but also limiting our exports.

We have to phase out the chemical pesticide gradually with the alternative of bio pesticide, he added.  He said that under dynamics leadership of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the UAF was opening up new chapter of agricultural development with skilled manpower, new varieties, research, mechanization, and outreach work.

  He said that the UAF had mapped out a plan to set up the National MRL Lab in which collaboration from industry would help for the noble cause.    He also urged the industry to join hands to conduct the farmers' awareness session with Department of Entomology that would address the agricultural challenges.  Rasheed Ahmad said that the country was standing among the top countries where the population was increasing with a large pace.

  He said that amid the situation, the food security has emerged the massive challenge.   He said that they must be effective regulations to restrict the farming community about the massive usage of the pesticides.

  He said that with the food and living habits, the value of MRL varies from country to country.    Tauseef-ul-Haq said that they were making all out efforts for the agricultural uplift and developing products keeping the needs of the farming community in view.

 He said that contaminated water, imbalanced usage of pesticide and soil health had become the real problems for which we have to make coordinated efforts. Our fertilized land was being converted into colonies, he added. Dr Hamid Bashir, Dr Dildar Googi, Dr Ahmad Nawaz, Dr Shahid Majeed. Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Dr Muhammad Sufiyan and other notables also attended.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Technology Exports Punjab Water China Visit Market All From Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic ..

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic dispute

14 minutes ago
 Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochista ..

Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochistan, south Punjab and Kashmir

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases ..

Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases last month

14 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

20 minutes ago
 Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in fi ..

Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

14 minutes ago
 Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sin ..

Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sindh sports horizon

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.