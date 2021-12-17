Use of latest techniques needed to curb crime: Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Friday said that adoption of latest technology in police department was need of the hour to curb crime from the society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan on Friday said that adoption of latest technology in police department was need of the hour to curb crime from the society.

Holding a meeting with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz here, the additional IGP said that use of latest technology was compulsory to eradicate crime as the criminals have adopted latest techniques for their illegal activities. He said that different initiative were already taken by the department for this purpose, adding that the process for adoption of latest technology should be speed up to meat challenges.

He directed regional police officer to launch a comprehensive crackdown against drug peddlers, land grabbers, kite selling, illegal weapon holders, begging and proclaimed offenders.

The Additional IGP said that targets would be given to police officers for eradication of organized crimes. He asked RPO to ensure all possible measures for controlling crime from the society.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Javed Akbar Riaz said that all possible efforts were being made for positive changes in the police departments and performance of police.