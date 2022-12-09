Use of latest technology imperative to increase cotton production: agri dept

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Director General (ADG) Farm & Training Agriculture Department Mr Ishtiaq Hussain urged the cotton growers to use latest technology as it is imperative to get maximum production to cater to future needs.

Addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute here on Friday, he said that Pakistan was an agrarian country as cotton was the most import crop which was playing a pivotal role in national economy.

"Punjab province shares 70 per cent of total cotton production whereas this sector is providing job opportunities to 30 per cent workforce", he said; adding that it was however pity that cotton sector was not fully exploited in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had best seasonal combination which could help increase per acre agri production but the growers were still using old trends for crop cultivation and harvesting.

He said that latest technology could play a dynamic role in enhancing per acre production. Therefore, the agri scientists as well as field staff should concentrate to convince the growers for adopting latest techniques for cultivation and harvesting agri crops, especially the cotton which was also running various allied sectors like textile, livestock and food industry.

He said that off-season management was also imperative to save cotton crops from the attack of pests including Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

The meeting also discussed various matters regarding promotion of cotton crops and approved its production project 2023-24 along with some recommendations.

Principal Scientist AARI Dr Ghulam Sarwar and others also addressed the meeting.