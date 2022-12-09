UrduPoint.com

Use Of Latest Technology Imperative To Increase Cotton Production: Agri Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Use of latest technology imperative to increase cotton production: agri dept

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Director General (ADG) Farm & Training Agriculture Department Mr Ishtiaq Hussain urged the cotton growers to use latest technology as it is imperative to get maximum production to cater to future needs.

Addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute here on Friday, he said that Pakistan was an agrarian country as cotton was the most import crop which was playing a pivotal role in national economy.

"Punjab province shares 70 per cent of total cotton production whereas this sector is providing job opportunities to 30 per cent workforce", he said; adding that it was however pity that cotton sector was not fully exploited in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had best seasonal combination which could help increase per acre agri production but the growers were still using old trends for crop cultivation and harvesting.

He said that latest technology could play a dynamic role in enhancing per acre production. Therefore, the agri scientists as well as field staff should concentrate to convince the growers for adopting latest techniques for cultivation and harvesting agri crops, especially the cotton which was also running various allied sectors like textile, livestock and food industry.

He said that off-season management was also imperative to save cotton crops from the attack of pests including Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

The meeting also discussed various matters regarding promotion of cotton crops and approved its production project 2023-24 along with some recommendations.

Principal Scientist AARI Dr Ghulam Sarwar and others also addressed the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Technology Import Punjab Agriculture Job Agri Textile Cotton From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

2 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.