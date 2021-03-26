Use of latest technology need of hour: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said on Friday that use of latest technology was need of hour to curb crime.

Distributing certificates among the the officials after completion of their computer course here, RPO said that all record of the police station has been computerized.

He said that the computerization of record would not only save time but also help identify and arrest criminals.

He said that use of computer and internet was compulsory to make crime free society.