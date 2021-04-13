UrduPoint.com
Use Of Latest Technology To Curb Crimes Among Top Priorities: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:32 AM

Use of latest technology to curb crimes among top priorities: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that bringing the culprits to book by establishing modern scientific basis for investigation was among top priorities of police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that bringing the culprits to book by establishing modern scientific basis for investigation was among top priorities of police.

He said that steps would be taken at all levels to encourage the investigating officers for getting the accused punished through best investigation of heinous cases.

He formed a four-member committee to identify the best investigating officers in serious cases and said that challans of serious cases should be submitted in the courts and a list of investigating officers should be prepared who got the accused sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

He directed that the supervisory officers should play their role effectively to complete the investigation of heinous crimes as soon as possible and all matters should be settled till the challan was submitted.

The IGP said that operations should be continued on priority basis to eradicate the drug menace, adding that close coordination should be maintained with the ANF in cases involving drug smuggling of more than five kg so that supply chain could be eliminated in such cases and resources.

Inam Ghani said that intelligence based operations should be continued in the vicinity of educational institutions to keep the youth safe from drugs.

He issued instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed said that all available resources were being utilized for further improvement in the investigation wing while simultaneously the digital monitoring of investigation of every registered case was ongoing without any interruption.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that all possible efforts should be continued to reduce the crime rate by bringing the culprits to book with the best investigation.

DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, DIG, IT Waqas Nazir and DIG Crime and Investigation Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and other officers were also present.

