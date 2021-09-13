UrduPoint.com

Use Of LEW For Heavy Traffic To Help Improve Traffic Flow On Other Roads: Administrator Karachi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:12 PM

Use of LEW for heavy traffic to help improve traffic flow on other roads: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that use of Lyari Express Way (LEW) for heavy traffic will help maintain smooth traffic flow on other roads and streets in Karachi, besides, it will also help to deal with traffic jams in a better manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that use of Lyari Express Way (LEW) for heavy traffic will help maintain smooth traffic flow on other roads and streets in Karachi, besides, it will also help to deal with traffic jams in a better manner.

The administrator expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting about heavy traffic on LEW.

He said that we are working in collaboration with all the concerned agencies to modernize the traffic system with an aim to improve the traffic system of Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all the concerned agencies including Sindh Police, National Highway Authority, KDA have been taken on-board and a strategy is being adopted which will improve the movement of vehicles in the city especially the heavy traffic. "Hopefully, the problems being faced by the citizens will be solved," he added.

Murtaza observed that heavy traffic reaches the super highway after covering a distance of 90 kilometers in the city. A committee has been formed to sort out administrative matters on the streets, he added.

The administrator said that heavy traffic in the city was a major problem which was being addressed in a better way. In view of the increasing traffic pressure on various streets and other major roads of Karachi, it was necessary to allocate special lanes for heavy traffic, he noted.

On this occasion Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Additional IG Police Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, Chief Engineer KDA Khalid Masroor, Director Maintenance of National Highway Authority Abdul Qaddos, Director Coordination Manzoor Hussain, Project Director Lyari Expressway Saeed Ahmed, Deputy Director Ghulam Murtaza and concerned officers of KMC were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Vehicles Traffic Lyari NHA All

Recent Stories

Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's fu ..

Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's future

3 minutes ago
 A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the ju ..

A man was found dead in a deserted area, in the jurisdiction of City Pattoki pol ..

3 minutes ago
 WHO launches mask wearing campaign in federal capi ..

WHO launches mask wearing campaign in federal capital

3 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Possibility of Economic Collapse in ..

Guterres Says Possibility of Economic Collapse in Afghanistan 'Serious'

3 minutes ago
 VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt spends systematically on development of me ..

KP Govt spends systematically on development of merged districts: PA told

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.