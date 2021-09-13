Use of LEW for heavy traffic to help improve traffic flow on other roads: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that use of Lyari Express Way (LEW) for heavy traffic will help maintain smooth traffic flow on other roads and streets in Karachi, besides, it will also help to deal with traffic jams in a better manner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that use of Lyari Express Way (LEW) for heavy traffic will help maintain smooth traffic flow on other roads and streets in Karachi, besides, it will also help to deal with traffic jams in a better manner.

The administrator expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting about heavy traffic on LEW.

He said that we are working in collaboration with all the concerned agencies to modernize the traffic system with an aim to improve the traffic system of Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all the concerned agencies including Sindh Police, National Highway Authority, KDA have been taken on-board and a strategy is being adopted which will improve the movement of vehicles in the city especially the heavy traffic. "Hopefully, the problems being faced by the citizens will be solved," he added.

Murtaza observed that heavy traffic reaches the super highway after covering a distance of 90 kilometers in the city. A committee has been formed to sort out administrative matters on the streets, he added.

The administrator said that heavy traffic in the city was a major problem which was being addressed in a better way. In view of the increasing traffic pressure on various streets and other major roads of Karachi, it was necessary to allocate special lanes for heavy traffic, he noted.

On this occasion Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Additional IG Police Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, Chief Engineer KDA Khalid Masroor, Director Maintenance of National Highway Authority Abdul Qaddos, Director Coordination Manzoor Hussain, Project Director Lyari Expressway Saeed Ahmed, Deputy Director Ghulam Murtaza and concerned officers of KMC were also present.