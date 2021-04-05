Use Of Mask Mandatory In Dir Lower: DC
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower Monday declared use of face mask mandatory while visiting public places in the district in order to control spread of Coronavirus.
A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Capt(rtd) Aun Haider Gondal said, the order shall come into effect with immediately and remain enforced for a one month period.
It said action would be taken those found violating this order.