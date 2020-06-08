UrduPoint.com
Use Of Mask Necessary In Daily Life, Says Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:56 PM

Use of mask necessary in daily life, says doctor

Government and health department officials have declared the mask necessary in daily life and advised citizens to avoid throwing of used masks on the street or anywhere to ensure safety to others

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Government and health department officials have declared the mask necessary in daily life and advised citizens to avoid throwing of used masks on the street or anywhere to ensure safety to others.

A senior doctor in Dera Ismial Khan while talking to APP, said use of masks, whether substandard or fabric, was very important as it is for precautionary measure to avoid infection from coronavirus.

He said the government is also trying to aware the general public and declared use of masks as mandatory for every citizen and now it should be made necessary for every one.

According to government orders, every citizen has to use of masks but throwing the used masks would, on the one hand pollute environment and on the other hand cause danger for others.

He said, there is an urgent need for awareness among citizens how to use it and how to dispose off.

He said people still did not consider it necessary to use a mask which is not only harmful to them but also dangerous to the people around them.

People who are wearing masks are also unaware of its disadvantages, he said adding, using masks like tissue paper, they throw them on the streets and in public places can be extremely dangerous to other people as well.

