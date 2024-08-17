Use Of Mineral Water Plastic Bottles Banned In Sindh Govt Offices
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The use of mineral water plastic bottles is banned in all the Sindh government offices given the environmental impacts, here on Saturday.
The ban has been imposed due to the concerns expressed by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a Cabinet meeting.
According to available details with APP, all the offices of the Sindh government have been directed that the use of disposable mineral water plastic bottles must be stopped and replaced with jugs and glasses in all the offices with immediate effect.
