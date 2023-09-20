Use of mobile phone banned for healthcare providers during duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Director General M&E General Health Services on Wednesday imposed a ban on use of mobile phone by the staff deputed for duties at OPD, wards and offices.

A notification to this effect said that due to usage of mobile phones by the medical staff, sometimes clashes arise between the healthcare providers, patients and their attendants which leads to untoward situations and bad name to the health department.

Moreover, ethically it is the sole responsibility of the healthcare providers to uninterruptedly facilitate the patients and deal with them with good manners.

Therefore, to avoid any untoward situation in duty hours, use of mobile phones by the healthcare providers in their duty place, unit is strictly banned. Failing to do so the defaulter will face disciplinary action under E&D rules.