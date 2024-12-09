Open Menu

Use Of Mobile Phone In Govt Schools Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The use of mobile phones has been banned in government schools from Monday, across the province.

The School education Department has also issued 20-point guidelines for discipline and a transparent teaching system. District and Tehsil Education Officers and school heads have been instructed to ensure implementation of the guidelines.

According to the new guidelines, teachers, students and non-teaching staff will submit mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours, it will be mandatory for staff to wear dress coats and closed shoes, teachers and students will wear their name badges.

The department has instructed that all will wear navy blue jerseys and students will wear uniforms, a time table board will be displayed at the main gate, there will be a CR for each class, and three or four pennants with different slogans will be installed in the school.

The guidelines state that students will use a register, there will be a box on one corner of the whiteboard for students present and absent and the subject, the subject being taught and important points will be listed on the board, however, students' nails and haircuts will be checked daily, teachers will wear watches, and attendance of all teachers, including the head, in the assembly will be mandatory.

