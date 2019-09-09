UrduPoint.com
Use Of Mobile Phones In Police Stations Banned

Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt ( R ) Muhammad Faisal Rana has banned the use of mobile phones by any police official below the rank of Station House Officer (SHO) in all police stations across the district Rawalpindi.

In a meeting, the CPO clarified that any police man below the rank of SHO will be found using a mobile phone while being on duty, he/she will have to face a departmental inquiry. However, he made it clear that citizens could carry their mobile phones and there is no restriction on them.

