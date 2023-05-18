UrduPoint.com

Use Of Modern Technologies Like AI To Bring Change In PR System: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 08:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Arshad Salam Khatak has said that use of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and data analytics will bring positive change in the Pakistan Railways.

Addressing the SAP (System, Application and Product) Inspiration Day Conference on Thursday, he said that the SAP system would ensure transparency and accountability in business transactions, adding that the institution had already started E-Procurement through paperless tendering which would enhance customer satisfaction.

The CEO Railways said that despite limited resources, the PR had been trying its best to provide quality service to its passengers and customers. He said that adopting the SAP system would enhance the service quality of the institution.

The conference was attended by the principal officers of the Railway Headquarters and senior officials of the Railways Ministry.

More Stories From Pakistan

