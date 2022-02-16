Use of modern technology essential to control crime

Former DG FIA Ghalib Bandisha accompanied by a delegation of civil society representatives visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Wednesday

The Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran khan gave a briefing regarding safe and smart city dynamics.

He highlighted security, surveillance, traffic management, and the process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.

The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center by Operation Commander PPIC 3.

On the occasion,Chief operating officer PSCA said that with the help of Intelligent Traffic Management System, the traffic index of Lahore significantly improved. "PSCA is responding to 70,000 emergency calls daily from across Punjab".

Former DG FIA and members of the delegation said that projects like Safe City were essential for national security and maintaining safety.