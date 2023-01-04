Use of modern technology in crime control need of the hour: Inspector General of Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan

Inspector General of Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that modern policing, especially the provision of services to citizens and the use of modern technology in crime control is the need of the hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that modern policing, especially the provision of services to citizens and the use of modern technology in crime control is the need of the hour.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on IT projects at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

IG Punjab directed that effective utilization of information technology should be ensured so that the citizens did not have to go round the offices repeatedly for their issues, adding police related matters should be resolved through latest IT applications with a single click. He said that all the applications of Punjab Police, which have various services launched for the citizens, should be integrated in one App and this App should also be upgraded in the light of the feedback received from the citizens. He reiterated that Police Khidmat Markaz was excellent project and it's efficiency should be further enhanced with effective supervision whereas full support and guidance should be provided to the citizens who contact the police through WhatsApp.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan emphasised to focus on the Complaint Management System to ensure timely resolution of every complaint received by the citizens.

During the meeting, DIG IT Ahsan Younis while giving a briefing about Public Service Delivery projects, said that internal police working was being upgraded with modern IT applications and softwares. DIG IT further said that at present there were 129 Khidmat Marakiz (service centers), 171 Service Counters and 37 police service vans were engaged in providing services to the citizens and millions of citizens were taking benefits every year. He said that the Khidmat Markaz Global Portal was providing Character Certificate, National Status Verification and other facilities to overseas Pakistanis whereas modern softwares were also being developed for fast-track workings of police station.

IG Punjab appreciated the IT reforms and instructed to enhance their scope. DIG Ahsan Younis and related staff officers of IT branch were present in the meeting.