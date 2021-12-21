Use of modern technology mandatory for rooting out crimes: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday directed the police officers to make the use of "Hotel Eye" application mandatory in all hotels, inns, residences and private rest houses of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday directed the police officers to make the use of "Hotel Eye" application mandatory in all hotels, inns, residences and private rest houses of the province.

He said that modern technology should be used across the province for the arrest of proclaimed offenders, dacoits and professional criminals.

He directed all RPOs and DPOs to make it mandatory for the people involved in hotel business in their districts to enter the data of every citizen staying in hotel in the "Hotel Eye App".

The IGP issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting on the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the Central Police Office here.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that legal action would be taken against those who did not enter data in Hotel Eye software, adding that if the data would not be entered in Hotel Eye software, a reply would be sought from the competent officer concerned.

He directed to integrate hotel eye software with network of big transporters and and prison department. He also directed the officers to prepare a feasibility report in this regard and present it in the next meeting.

During the meeting, DIG IT briefed on the performance of software developed for providing modern policing and easy service delivery.

The IGP directed that the ongoing campaign for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders should be intensified in all districts of the province.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that effective use of information technology was key inrooting out crime, so the use of modern software and applications should be continuedin all districts of the province.