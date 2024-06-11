- Home
Use Of Modern Technology, Practices Stressed To Safeguard Crops Against Seasonal Impacts, Diseases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The speakers at an awareness seminar here at University of Agriculture Peshawar, on Tuesday stressed on use of cutting-edge-agricultural technology and modern practices to safeguard crops against seasonal impacts and diseases.
They suggested that the gardeners should take precautions to protect fruiting plants from severe weather effects and various diseases while farmers should periodically contact agronomists to avoid damage to crops.
The Department of Plant Pathology at the varsity held a seminar titled "Cryptic Endoparasitic Nematode Species Associated With Citrus, Tomato, Cucumber and Their Management Through a Novel Systematic Nematicide Vaniva 450 SC".
Dr Ishrat Naz who had completed two research projects, "Citrus Nematode Control" and "Detection of Seedborne and Soilborne Pathogens Associated with Wheat Crop Across Different Divisions of Pakistan," funded by Syngenta Pakistan Limited said on the occasion that the projects focused on controlling nematodes affecting various crops and raised awareness about the management of these pests among farmers.
She highlight the introduction of a new nematicide, Vaniva 450 SC, by her and said that dual-action systematic product has proven efficacy against nematodes and pathogenic fungi in soil and plant roots without adverse effects on crop yield or soil microflora.
Dr Ishrat Naz's research and field trials demonstrated its effectiveness in lemon orchards and tomato and cucumber fields, enhancing crop productivity without compromising soil health.
Speaking on the occasion the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Jahan Bakht praised Dr Ishrat Naz's dedication and emphasized the importance of adopting modern agricultural technologies and practices to increase the crop and fruits’ productions.
Syngenta chief Muhammad Tauseef Ul Haq appreciated the dedication and devotion of the Department of Plant Pathology, University of Agriculture Peshawar and Dr Syed Sartaj Alam of Mycology, Dr Ishrat Naz of Nematology and Dr Asad Ali of Virology.
He hoped that her research work Dr Ishrat Naz would provide substantial support in farming.
