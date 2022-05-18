UrduPoint.com

Use Of Modern Technology, Suitable Varieties Emphasized To Enhance Rice Output

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties emphasized to enhance rice output

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali here on Wednesday emphasized the need to use modern rice production machinery and suitable varieties to enhance the production of rice for tackling the growing domestic needs as well as to export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali here on Wednesday emphasized the need to use modern rice production machinery and suitable varieties to enhance the production of rice for tackling the growing domestic needs as well as to export.

Addressing a two-day annual rice research review and planning meeting, which was held at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Dr Ali said that PARC was committed to strengthen rice research and development in the country through advanced techniques in research, human resource development and allied facilities.

He appreciated the role of private and public sector for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country and said that it would help to enhance per-acre output of the major cash crop of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sadaruddin Siddiqui, Ex Member, Plant Sciences Division, PARC appreciated the role of seed companies and public sector institutes for making efforts to improve the potential of rice hybrids varieties in the country.

The representatives of private sector expressed their interest to work in collaboration with the public sector. The meeting was also attended by representatives from National Agricultural Research System including the Director Rice Research Institute, Kala Shah Kaku, Director Soil Salinity Research Institute Pindi Bhattian, Director Planning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other scientists from agricultural research institutes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Pindi Bhattian Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5M ..

Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5Mln for Breach of Users' Confid ..

2 minutes ago
 Unit inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital to pr ..

Unit inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital to prevent newborns from permanent ..

2 minutes ago
 5 criminals held; drugs recovered

5 criminals held; drugs recovered

2 minutes ago
 Clean Punjab drive starts at Khairpur Tamewali

Clean Punjab drive starts at Khairpur Tamewali

2 minutes ago
 US Likely to Allow License on Russian Debt Payment ..

US Likely to Allow License on Russian Debt Payments to Expire After May 25 - Yel ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Ca ..

Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Cancels Visas of Journalists

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.