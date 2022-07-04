Use of modern technology vital for slow learner kids: DEO Mian Majid

UrduPoint.com

District Education Officer (DEO) on Special Education, Mian Majid said on Monday special kids have immense potential to serve the country and they are being given maximum opportunities amid use of modern technology

While talking to APP, Majid remarked that special kids could perform at par with the other general people.

They could play their important role in country's uplift.

He urged the students to keep working hard in order to achieve excellence.

Another Educationist Robeena Qureshi also spoke and stated that slow learners should continue education as it would help them guiding to successful future.

She remarked that special persons were asset and they should be given proper opportunities so that they would perform as per their capabilities.

