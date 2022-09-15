Use of modern technology vital to eliminate crimes: IGP Faisal Shahkar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that concrete steps should be taken by using all resources such as effective use of modern technology to eliminate crime in Gujranwala region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that concrete steps should be taken by using all resources such as effective use of modern technology to eliminate crime in Gujranwala region.

He said that delay in registration of first information report (FIR) would not be tolerated in any case, adding that those who spoil the image of police would be expelled from the department.

While presiding over a meeting during his visit to RPO office Gujranwala he said the ongoing operations to arrest habitual criminals, proclaimed offenders (POs) and professional gangs should be speeded up.

The RPO briefed about the latest law and order situation in the region.

He directed that investigation system should be improved, adding that officers should make surprise visits to police stations and hold open court regularly.

Zero tolerance should be adopted in cases of violence & abuse of women and children and the accused involved in such incidents should be given examplary punishment, he maintained.

He directed that in order to protect life as well as property of citizens and to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order in the society, the police force should perform its duties with full hard work, dedication and spirit of service.

Faisal Shahkar emphasised upon provision of immediate relief to them.

Faisal Shahkar directed that increasing the efficiency of force and best welfare of the families of the martyrs were among his top priorities, adding that preferential steps were being taken for up-gradation of police stations.

The modern facilities were being provided to the police stations in all districts of the province so that working of the police stations could be improved and the process of service delivery to citizens may become easier, he asserted.

The IGP visited the Ashraf Marth Shaheed District Police Line and laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' memorial. He reviewed the development works in the police line.

CPO Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and other police officers including DPOs of Hafizabad were also present in the meeting.