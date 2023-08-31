After unveiling the new political map backed by legislation, the government has urged the general public to avoid the use and dissemination of unofficial or incorrect maps of the country as any such offense is punishable by a jail term or fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):After unveiling the new political map backed by legislation, the government has urged the general public to avoid the use and dissemination of unofficial or incorrect maps of the country as any such offense is punishable by a jail term or fine.

The authorities observed that the general public was not fully aware of the importance and usage of Pakistan's new political map which was a cartographic representation of a country showing its administrative and political boundaries.

The Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Act, 2020 has imposed stringent penalties for the printing, display, and use of unofficial or incorrect maps of the country, according to an official document.

The law prevents the printing, displaying, dissemination of or use of an incorrect and unofficial map of Pakistan and any violation may result in imprisonment for a term which may extend up to five years or a fine of Rs 5 million or both.

"Any individual, firm, organization or department involved in printing, displaying, disseminating, using or circulating incorrect and unofficial version of map of Pakistan or any part of Pakistan in hard or digital form shall be liable to be imprisoned for a term which may extend up to five years or a fine of five million rupees or both," according to the law.

The document called for all the citizens to only use the official map of Pakistan which was available at the Survey of Pakistan's website.

"It reinforces the idea of sovereignty and territorial integrity of a nation. It also shapes national identity and a sense of belonging among citizens," the document said.

Pakistan unveiled its new political map on August 4, 2020, in response to the Indian provocative move on August 5, 2019, when it unilaterally revoked Article 350 and 35(A) in a bid to change the legal status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan's new official political map is distinct from the previous political map as it contains seven new distinguishing features like the working boundary marked with appropriate annotation.

It mentions the status of IIOJK to be determined through a plebiscite as per relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions; the Line of Control (LoC) marked with the red dotted line shows undefined frontiers; and Junagadh, Manavdar and Jammu & Kashmir in its entirety, including Gilgit-Baltistan, shown in one distinct colour as parts of Pakistan.

The new political map reflects Pakistan's border with India in the Sir Creek region as an international boundary along the eastern bank of the Creek.

The map depicts that Pakistan was committed to pursuing a political solution and opposed military interventions to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The document explains that the correct use of terminologies has great significance or implications in international relations. For example, Persian Gulf or Arabian Gulf, depending on the perspective, holds immense geopolitical importance due to its strategic location.

For Iran, using the term "Persian Gulf" is a matter of preserving its national identity and asserting its sovereignty over the region. While, some Arab countries, especially along the Arabian Peninsula, prefer to term it "Arabian Sea" due to their Arab identity, historical connection to the area, and geopolitical rivalries.

The authorities called for the use of official political map at all levels, including in academia, media, and private and public offices, as it would help keep alive the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri brethren who are currently living in the world's largest jail under an illegal Indian occupation.

"The use of official map will strengthen Pakistan's sovereignty claims, reinforce national identity, and serve as a symbol of national pride. It will also have far-reaching repercussions for foreign relations, legal matters and historical disputes bringing positive outcomes for the nation." Citing the relevant laws from different countries, the document said as per Indian legislation, the dissemination of inaccurate topographic information about the country, including international boundaries can lead to fines ranging from Rs 1 to 10 million and up to 7 years imprisonment.

Similarly, China introduced heavy penalties for using maps conflicting the country's position on Taiwan, Tibet, and certain South China Sea regions.

Turkey strictly regulates border depictions, especially related to Cyprus. Maps depicting Cyprus separately can result in legal consequences.