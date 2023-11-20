Open Menu

Use Of Pasta, Macaroni, Noodles Causes Zinc Deficiency In Children, Women

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A recent research study conducted by PhD scholar Saud Khan, Department of Agronomy, University of Agriculture Peshawar has revealed that increased use of durum wheat products including pasta, macaroni, and noodles was causing zinc deficiency and other problems.

The scholar while defending his research paper on "Grain Quality and Yield Enhancement of Durum Wheat Using Different Priming Sources and Foliar Zinc Application at Various Growth Stages" concluded that use of zinc-rich durum wheat could resolve the problems of food security, dietary diversity, and zinc deficiency in this large segment of Pakistani population.

The study revealed that Pakistan's urban population is growing at the fastest rate in the world at an estimated annual rate of about 1.

8 percent, due to which the use of durum wheat has also increased.

The research study of the PhD scholar was endorsed by renowned professors from Germany and Turkey.

Dr. Saud Khan successfully defended his research paper by answering the questions raised by the participants in the defense seminar held here on Monday.

Chairman Agronomy Prof Dr Habib Akbar, Director Farm Prof Dr Muhammad Arif, and other faculty members students and scholars were present on the occasion.

The participants congratulated the supervisor Professor Dr Inamullah and the scholar Dr Saud Khan for the successful defense.

