Use Of Plastic Bags To Be Completely Banned From June 15: Advisor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that plastic bags were one of the major reasons for blockage of storm drains and the use of the said item will be completely banned from June 15.

"Citizens should cooperate with KMC in this regard. Cleaning of all small and big drains of the city will be completed before monsoon rains," the administrator said, while inspecting the drain cleaning work in Machhar Colony, Keamari District here.

Cleaning work is being carried out on 28 drains by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Solid Waste Management board.

"Large plastic bags are stuck in the drains along with solid waste which is one of the major reasons for the blockage of drains," Murtaza Wahab said, while asking the citizens to cooperate with institutions.

Meanwhile, the Administrator also inspected the Machli Chowk development work from the KANUPP and directed to speed up the work.

Construction and renovation work is underway from KANUPP to Machli Chowk Road.

