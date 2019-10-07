Use of plastics bags continues in Thar

Despite ban imposed by government functionaries the sale, purchase and usage of plastic bags was continued in Tharparar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Despite ban imposed by government functionaries the sale , purchase and usage of plastic bags was continued in Tharparar district.

The use of plastic bags was continued at shopping centers, medical stores, vegetables, cosmetics shops in various cities.

The traders maintained that they were compelled to use plastic bags having no alternate.

They also demanded to close factories manufacturing the plastic bags so that the plastics bags could not reach