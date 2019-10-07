Use Of Plastics Bags Continues In Thar
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:23 PM
Despite ban imposed by government functionaries the sale, purchase and usage of plastic bags was continued in Tharparar district
The use of plastic bags was continued at shopping centers, medical stores, vegetables, cosmetics shops in various cities.
The traders maintained that they were compelled to use plastic bags having no alternate.
They also demanded to close factories manufacturing the plastic bags so that the plastics bags could not reach