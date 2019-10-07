UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Use Of Plastics Bags Continues In Thar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:23 PM

Use of plastics bags continues in Thar

Despite ban imposed by government functionaries the sale, purchase and usage of plastic bags was continued in Tharparar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Despite ban imposed by government functionaries the sale, purchase and usage of plastic bags was continued in Tharparar district.

The use of plastic bags was continued at shopping centers, medical stores, vegetables, cosmetics shops in various cities.

The traders maintained that they were compelled to use plastic bags having no alternate.

They also demanded to close factories manufacturing the plastic bags so that the plastics bags could not reach

Related Topics

Sale Government

Recent Stories

Tolerance Operetta to feature at launch of World B ..

25 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 07 Oct 2019

2 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of woman's death durin ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews performance of Housi ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad inspects construction work ..

2 minutes ago

Downing Street Points Finger at EU After Johnson's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.