Use Of Pressure Horns, Motorbikes With Ruptured Silencer Banned On August 14

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mahsud has ordered ban on use of pressure horns and motorbikes with ruptured silencers by youngsters on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 14

The decision was taken to restrict such elements from public annoyance by creating nuisance through use of pressure horns and bursted silencers, said a statement issued here Thursday.

The Commissioner Peshawar while ordering enforcement of Section 144, has also directed Police to act in accordance with Section 188 against such elements and those violating the ban.

He warned that those who violated the ban on August 14 and caused public botheration would be dealt accordingly by facing action from administration.

