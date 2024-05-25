Open Menu

Use Of Prohibited Net Not Be Allowed In Sea: Najmi Alam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Fisheries and Livestock Syed Najmi Alam while addressing a illegal net burning ceremony in Ibrahim Hydari said that BoloGuju net is a fish killing one, which was completely banned, if this net was not removed, in a few years even fish will not be found in the sea.

He said that the use of prohibited net will not be allowed in the sea as per the directives of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Najmi said, 'No matter how powerful someone was, illegal vessels will be eliminated and I myself will go to the sea and supervise the operation.'

He said that Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had ordered to remove the prohibited net from the sea.

Najmi Alam also announced the provision of residential colony for fishermen, cards for fishermen and facilities in small jetties.

He address that the deep sea boats will be fitted with trackers so that the fishermen cannot enter the Indian territory and avoid arrest while the fishermen will also be notified through the tracker in case of storm.

Najmi Alam said that we will provide financial support to fishermen for business and PPP will not leave fishermen alone.

He directed the administration concerned to submit a report every 15 days on the number of nets removed from the sea so that cases can be registered against those setting up illegal nets.

