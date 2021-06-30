Use of science diplomacy instrumental for addressing national, global challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at a webinar titled "Science Diplomacy" held on Wednesday called for using science diplomacy forum to address the national and global challenges being faced by the developing countries.

The webinar was arranged by Pakistan Nuclear Society in collaboration with the Virtual University of Pakistan along with Pakistan academy of Sciences and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, President Pakistan Nuclear society, Dr. Imtinan Elahi Qureshi formerly welcomed all the guest and participants.

While speaking on the occasion Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan, Professor Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti said, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of IT and Telecom and universities are key partners in science diplomacy.

He said as a think tank we need to analyze our research-based approach towards science diplomacy.

To address the national and global challenges, most of the developed countries have initiated science diplomacy forum not only for their own benefits but also to help developing countries.

Some of the examples are Full Bright scholarship and Erasmus Mundus scholarship, our students must avail these opportunities to rise in the field of science.

Distinguished National Professor, National Centre for Physics, Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Baig spoke on "Bridging Gaps through Science Diplomacy; Pakistan's Perspective".

He said that there are three types of science diplomacy which include science for diplomacy, science in diplomacy and diplomacy for science.

Among these three diplomacies, Diplomacy for Science is the most important and best example for this is ICTP, CERN and ITER.

"Our main objective under science diplomacy forum is to bring diplomat and scientist under one umbrella", he said.

He said that most of the countries are integrating science into their foreign policy. He also raised a point that coordination between foreign policy and International agencies is quite important and critical. Science diplomacy should be used to express national power or influence in equipping decision makers with information to support policy and to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations, he added.

Director General (ACDIS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Kamran Akhtar Malik spoke on Pakistan's Perspective on Science Diplomacy.

He said that throughout history scientific advancements have been shaping and transforming powers of states relative to each other.

He said the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, defines the functions of diplomats, which among other things, include promotion of scientific relations between states.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has certain advantages in terms of scientific collaboration at the international level as well as bringing stakeholders together at the national level.

He told the audience that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a group on vaccine production which will be looking at various options for improving Pakistan's access to vaccines through international collaborations.

He said the government has also announced 3 million Dollars covid-19 assistance for SAARC countries.

The government was providing COVID-19 related assistance to SAARC countries including equipment such as ventilators and CPAP machines as a part of the science diplomacy initiative.

Professor. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Head of Science and Technology Sector, ISESCO, Morocco shared his views on Science Diplomacy in the era of COVID-19.

He said ISESCO is UNESCO of Islamic world, the main focus of ISESCO is the capacity building of muslim students.

He said, we recently announced a prize money of hundred thousand US dollars for those scientists who will develop covid-19 vaccine or any therapy to cure this disease. He said for capacity building, we are also forming a partnership with NASA and space foundation of United States of America.

President Pakistan Nuclear Society, Dr. Imtinan Elahi Qureshi presented his viewpoint on Science Diplomacy-The Global Scenario.

He briefly described the actions taken worldwide to implement science diplomacy agenda, evolution of conceptional framework of science diplomacy, upcoming issues and disruptive technologies that would warrant more and more use of science diplomacy tools globally.

Science is always good, but it is not always used for good purpose.

Science diplomacy should be used globally but keeping the national interest in mind too, he added.

The webinar on science diplomacy was moderated by Dr. Shazia Fatima executive member Pakistan Nuclear Society.

At the end of the webinar Ms. Rubina Ali General Manager Marketing, Virtual University gave vote of thanks. Later, souvenirs were awarded among the speakers.