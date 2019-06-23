Use of Selected for Leader of the House in National Assembly insult to entire Parliament:: Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday declared that the use of word 'Selected' for the leader of the House in National Assembly was contrary to the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Lower House of the Parliament.

He issued this ruling in response to a Point of Order raised by Minister for Energy Umer Ayub Khan, who pointed out that the use of 'Selected' for the leader of the House was breach of rules and insult to the entire House so members should avoid using this word in future.

The Deputy Speaker said the use of word 'Selected' was the insult of the entire House.