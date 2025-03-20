Use Of Shoppers Less Than 75 Microns Banned
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said on Thursday that the sale and use of shopper bags less than 75 microns was prohibited and its implementation should be ensured.
In this regard, the officers and staff of the relevant departments should work effectively in the field.
A meeting of the District Plastic Management Committee was held in this regard under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza.
Deputy Director Environment Dr. Tahir Abbas, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, and officers from other relevant departments were present at the meeting.
