Use Of Smart Phones Banned In Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Use of smart phones banned in police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::On the direction of IG Police Punjab, the City Police Officer (CPO) imposed ban on the use of smart phones in police stations.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police officials were directed not to use their Android touch mobile phones in police stations.

All the the police officials were also directed to place their mobile phones at front desks and avoid the use of smart phones during duty hours. Strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

