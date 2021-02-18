UrduPoint.com
Use Of Smartphone By Class-IV Employees In Duty Hours Banned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Use of smartphone by class-IV employees in duty hours banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary education Department here Thursday banned use of smartphones by class-IV employees during duty hours.

In a notification issued by Additional Secretary Establishment, The class-IV staff including drivers have directed not to use mobile phones for running social media accounts during official hours otherwise strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.

An increase in running social media accounts has badly affected the performance of officials that were being witnessed using smartphone during working hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

