Use of smartphone in BIAK lounges banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The KP authorities have banned use of the smartphones at all lounges of the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), citing security reasons here on Tuesday.

The ban would be effective immediately, stated a notification issued by the provincial government, adding that passengers would be allowed to use smartphones but only in restricted areas and that too, with the airport manager's permission.

If any person was found violating the order and using a smartphone at the lounges, action would be taken against the violator and the phone would also be confiscated, said a notification.

However,no further details about the nature of security threats and duration of the ban were notified.