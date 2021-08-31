UrduPoint.com

Use Of Smartphone In BIAK Lounges Banned

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:01 PM

Use of smartphone in BIAK lounges banned

The KP authorities have banned use of the smartphones at all lounges of the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), citing security reasons here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The KP authorities have banned use of the smartphones at all lounges of the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), citing security reasons here on Tuesday.

The ban would be effective immediately, stated a notification issued by the provincial government, adding that passengers would be allowed to use smartphones but only in restricted areas and that too, with the airport manager's permission.

If any person was found violating the order and using a smartphone at the lounges, action would be taken against the violator and the phone would also be confiscated, said a notification.

However,no further details about the nature of security threats and duration of the ban were notified.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘Sail Safely’ initiative ..

18 minutes ago
 Study warns of COVID-19 aerosol transmission risk ..

Study warns of COVID-19 aerosol transmission risk between closely spaced buildin ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan WAPDA beat Karachi United by 5-1 in 13th ..

Pakistan WAPDA beat Karachi United by 5-1 in 13th Pakistan Premier Football Leag ..

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to review Peshawar Revival Plan

CM chairs meeting to review Peshawar Revival Plan

10 minutes ago
 Doctor calls for science-based approach for tracin ..

Doctor calls for science-based approach for tracing COVID-19 origins

10 minutes ago
 Estonian National Museum Head Karis Elected as Pre ..

Estonian National Museum Head Karis Elected as President - Parliament

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.